Breakfast in a mug is quick, healthy and filling.
Microwave Omelet in a Mug
Ingredients
1 large egg
2 large egg whites
2 tablespoon fat-free milk
pinch salt and pepper
1/4 cup packed fresh spinach leaves or other greens
1 tablespoon finely chopped red onion
1 tablespoon finely chopped bell pepper
2 tablespoon chopped tomatoes
1 tablespoon chopped green onions
Directions
Coat the inside of a 12-ounce (or larger) coffee mug with cooking spray.
Add eggs, egg whites, milk, salt, and pepper into the mug. Whisk together with a fork. Stir in spinach, onion, bell pepper, and tomatoes.
Place in the microwave and cook on high heat for 1 minute. Continue cooking in 30 second intervals as to not overcook the eggs, removing the mug when eggs are puffy and set. Cooking time will depend on the microwave wattage but probably be around 2 to 3 minutes.
Top with scallions and eat immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.