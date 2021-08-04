COLDWATER — Tibbits Opera House is bringing its summer theater program to a close this week with its last show of the season: “On Golden Pond.”
The play was written by Ernest Thompson in 1979 and tells the story of the aging couple Ethel and Norman Thayer who are visited by their daughter Chelsea, her fiancé Bill Ray and his son Billy Ray during the summer at their home on a lake called Golden Pond.
Norman embodies the witty banter of a stubborn old man, but this humor is soon revealed to be a facade disguising his fear of memory loss and growing older.
Regardless of its purpose, the audience seemed to burst with laughter every other minute whether from Norman badgering his daughter’s new man or scolding the mailman Charlie for breaking his already broken door.
Tibbits performing lineup includes Paul Kerr as Norman, Gloria Logan as Ethel, Chad Tallon as Charlie, Stephanie Burdick as Chelsea, Jack Hopewell as Billy Ray and Tibbits’s artistic director Peter Riopelle as Bill Ray.
If you haven’t already, there’s still a few chances left to watch Tibbits’s heartwarming and comedic rendition of “On Golden Pond.”
Today’s performance will begin at 7:30 p.m., and a Friday performance will also occur at 7:30 p.m.
Summer theatre performances have moved back to the Tibbits Opera House, located at 14 South Hanchett Street in Coldwater, Michigan.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tibbits.org.
