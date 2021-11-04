Legion auxiliary bazaar is Saturday
KENDALLVILLE — American Legion Auxiliary Post 86 will present its seventh annual Holiday Craft Bazaar & Bake Sale Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 86, 322 S. Main St., Kendallville.
Keepsake Golden Book featured on library walk
KENDALLVILLE – Looking for a little humor?
Walk and read excerpts from “Everything I Need to Know I Learned from a Little Golden Book” by Diane Muldrow on the Kendallville Public Library’s Adventure Walk in November.
Filled with humorous, practical tips for getting the most out of life, this Little Golden Book “guide to life” is the perfect keepsake gift to celebrate birthdays and other new beginnings and milestones for readers of any age.
The Adventure Walk in Rome City consists of nine stations that start at Grant Park and continue along a walkway to Kelly Park.
In Kendallville, the walk of 18 stations starts at the front of the Kendallville Public Library and then continues in a loop around the library through the west side of Bixler Lake Park.
Maps for both locations are available here: http://bit.ly/KPLAdventureWalk.
