YMCA has giving tree
ANGOLA — The YMCA of Steuben County, 500 E. Harcourt Road, invites people to join in helping others through its Giving Tree.
The tree has paper ornaments that can be taken by charitable area residents. The ornaments either explain items to be purchased for Turning Point Homeless Shelter or cash donation for the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Donations and gifts must be returned to the Y by Dec. 22
