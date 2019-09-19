KENDALLVILLE — Life and Family Services will have an open house on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 201 S. Park Ave.
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be parked at Life and Family Services during the open house. The Care Mobile staff will present an informational session at 10:30 a.m. on the services provided by the mobile doctor’s office.
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile provides wellness visits, immunizations, screenings (hearing, vision, developmental), fluoride treatments, childhood health and safety education and point of care testing (lead, strep, urine) to children from newborn to age 18.
Michelle Harlan, Parkview Noble birth planner, will be available from 9 a.m. to noon to provide car seat safety checks.
Life and Family Services staff will be available to share information about the organization. Light refreshments will be served.
