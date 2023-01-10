KENDALLVILLE — The Community Foundation of Noble County is currently accepting applications for scholarships, includin the Captain James Treesh Scholarship and the Paul Pelikan Memorial Scholarship.
Visit https://cfnoble.org/scholarships/ to begin the process for these and other scholarships. The deadline to apply is Jan. 18 at 11 p.m. Contact Jennifer@cfnoble.org for more information.
Captain James M. Treesh Scholarship
The Captain James M. Treesh Scholarship is for an East Noble High School senior or graduate who is pursuing any degree or certificate from any post-high school college, university trade or technical school.
Applicants should have at least a 2.50 to 3.50 grade-point average, with preference to the student closest to a 3.00 grade-point average. Consideration will be given for previous military service or planned attendance at a military academy. Applicants may reapply during their college career. The scholarship pays $1,500 one time.
Jim Treesh was born on June 9, 1940, at his grandparents’ farm in LaGrange County. He was raised in Kendallville and later moved to Cree Lake. Jim was a very kind, funny, smart, and athletic young man. In his younger days, Jim attended Lake James Bible Camp.
Bill Rollins, Jim’s cousin and good friend, remembers good memories with Jim. They both graduated from Kendallville High School in 1958 and played on the football team together.
Karen “Susie” Treesh-Knepper, Jim’s sister, shared some of her favorite memories of her brother: “I remember him playing soldier on our grandparents’ farm with a wooden gun and a pan on his head as a helmet when he was about 6 or 8. He was always taking a toy airplane or making a paper one and making humming noises as he would have it ‘fly’ about his head. He would draw pictures of tanks, airplanes, and soldiers, so I think he was destined to become a soldier in later years. Jim loved to run and he ran every day in Germany. They called him the American Snowman as he ran in a white jogging suit. He loved our grandmother’s cherry pie and she made him one every time she saw him until she got too old to bake anymore. She lived to be 100 years old..”
Jim attended Orlando Junior College for two years and then transferred to Indiana Central in Indianapolis where he graduated. He became a teacher in Nashville, Indiana, until he enlisted in military service and served in the Vietnam War after President John F. Kennedy was shot.
He attended the Officers Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia. Jim was stationed in Germany and Korea when he volunteered to go to Vietnam so that he could then be posted stateside, and eventually get married and raise a family. He studied the Vietnamese language in Monterey, California, and was an advisor.
Rollins said, “I remember when we had our last get together. We were at my mother’s house. Jim got his papers and didn’t want to talk about it. He knew he was going to a dangerous place.”
Jim was killed in Vietnam on May 3, 1970, and he was only 29 years old.
One of Jim’s favorite Bible verses was John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
Rollins decided to start a scholarship fund at the Noble County Community Foundation as a way to honor Jim and his parents, Paul and Louise.
This scholarship is one way that Jim’s legacy can live on. He sacrificed and contributed his life for the freedom of Americans.
Paul Pelikan Memorial Scholarship
The Paul Pelikan Memorial Scholarship is for an East Noble High School senior or graduate who has demonstrated great effort to achieve and overcome adversity, with preference given to educationally challenged students. The award of $2,500 is applicable toward any post-secondary education.
Applicants must answer the essay question: “Please describe what educational challenges you have faced and how you have overcome them.”
On the outside, making people laugh was something Paul Pelikan was good at in the 1950s while a student at Kendallville High School. On the inside were serious struggles that might have included attention deficit disorder (ADD) and dyslexia. Not that anyone knew it. In the 1950s, such educational challenges were not yet widely identified, understood and treated, and affected kids were often just known as class clowns.
“During our school days Paul was a fun-loving, kind and gentle person with never a harsh word for others and he was well liked by his classmates,” remembers John Tritch, who was a close friend from elementary school through high school, then off and on in following years.
“Paul barely graduated from high school, where it became apparent to classmates and teachers “that he could not focus while in class or concentrate on his studies,” Tritch said. “I think many of his teachers looked at him as the class cutup who just was not motivated.”
The road ahead was never easy for Paul, and he died in December 2004 from the effects of long-term diabetes.
Tritch passed away in 2015. His wife, Suzy, resides in North Carolina. She was also a high school classmate and the couple have a 43-year-old son who suffers from ADD.
Looking back, the couple came to believe Paul suffered likewise. On top of that, several months before his death, Paul revealed for the first time that he always had problems with reading and writing, and getting words scrambled and backward.
Later in 2004, Paul informed the Tritches he had made them his sole heirs, and in a letter suggested that a trust for their learning-disabled son be set up with proceeds from the estate.
John responded that long-term care had already been planned for the son, and that although being named as heirs was appreciated, it seemed there should be a face-to-face meeting to talk about the decision. Paul agreed but passed away five days prior to the planned meeting.
Deciding the best use of Paul’s estate was to set up a memorial scholarship benefiting students from their hometown school system, the Tritches made contact with Kendallville attorney Dan Diggins and with East Noble High School principal Ann Linson and guidance director Peggy Donovan.
The school administrators steered the Tritches toward the Noble County Community Foundation. The couple established the Paul Pelikan Memorial Scholarship at the foundation. Each year it will go to an East Noble High School senior or graduate who has demonstrated great effort to achieve and overcome adversity, with preference given to educationally challenged students.
Sometimes charitable legacies are well mapped out, and other times take a course no one can predict. Paul might have vied for academic honors if times had been different. Instead he is memorialized by a scholarship that will make a difference.
