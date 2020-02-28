KENDALLVILLE — Who needs stickers, markers or paint pens to customize a notebook, when you can embroider it?
For the next two weeks, from Monday through March 14, the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City are offering an embroidered notebook as its free Make-and-Take project. All supplies, embroidery needles and thread, and a notebook are provided.
The Kendallville Public Library offers a new, free Make-and-Take project every two weeks in The Cortex and at the Limberlost Branch in Rome City.
Upcoming Projects: March 16 through March 28: fabric basket (a Creativebug project); March 30 through April 11: glass magnets
The Cortex is the Kendallville Public Library’s MakerSpace. Adults and youth age 12 and up are welcome to use The Cortex. Children age 11 and under should be accompanied by an adult. For more information on what’s available in The Cortex, go to http://kendallvillelibrary.org/library-services/cortex/.
