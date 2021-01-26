KENDALLVILLE — The annual Kleiman Creative Writing Contest, presented by the Kendallville Public Library, is open for entries. It’s open to all fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students.
Students will write and illustrate a story book, non-fiction book, graphic novel or book of poetry. The entries will then be judged, and prizes will be awarded to the top books in each category. The deadline for entries is March 19. Complete contest guidelines are available at http://bit.ly/Kleiman2021.
All participating students and their families are invited to an awards banquet. All writers are honored, and the top students in each grade level are announced.
The Kleiman family has sponsored this contest each year in honor of Isadore and Pearl Kleiman, who were frequent visitors to the Kendallville Public Library. Isadore and Pearl’s children are still involved, but now their grandchildren are taking an active role in the contest and its funding.
