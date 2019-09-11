Organization taking donations for needy
ANGOLA — The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will conduct a Stuff the Truck event on Sept. 28-29 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St.
The nonprofit organization's thrift store truck will be parked at the church, accepting bedding, clothing, mattresses, box springs, undamaged furniture, kitchen accessories, appliances, toys and other household items. Large appliances are desperately needed, say the drive's organizers.
Items not accepted include electronics, building materials, cabinets, plumbing, paint, chemicals, pianos, entertainment centers and damaged items.
Questions may be directed to 668-2440.
