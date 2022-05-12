KENDALLVILLE — Spring programs are in full swing at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. Go to www.thecommunitylearningcenter.com for more information and to register for these programs.
Today is the Plant Nutrients & Soil program at 10:30 a.m. This is the second of four classes in the Growing Your Garden series and covers the basics of fertilizing the soil and interpreting the results of soil tests.
Also today, a class to make sushi plates begins At at 6 p.m. at The Pottery, the ceramics studio within the CLC. Students will make two sushi plate, soy sauce bowl and cjopstick rests.
Garden Planting Day is May 19 at 4 p.m. at the CLC. All ages can join the staff of Kendallville Public Library and the CLC in planting the community garden. No registration is required.
The Farmers Market will begin Saturday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to noon at the CLC and continue every Saturday through the summer and mid-fall. The market offers produce, baked goods, handcrafted goods and more from local vendors.
Other May programs are:
Fine Arts
Knitting Group: Every Thursday at 10 a.m. Community members meet to knit or crochet alongside their neighbors. All skill levels welcome.
Paper Quilling: May 17 at 6 p.m. learn the basic skills of paper quilling and make unique pieces of art.
Patterns 101: May 19 and 26 at 6 p.m., Learn to read and follow a sewing pattern to enhance your skills.
Charity Quilting: May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make quilt tops for Quilts beyond Borders. No experience is needed.
Spring Cleaning: May 25 at 6 p.m., Make reusable paper towels and homemade cleaning spray in the quilting room.
Culinary Arts
Homemade Baby Food: two classes on May 16 at 2 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Learn to make jarred and frozen baby food.
Healthy Cooking Demo: May 19 at 5:15 p.m. Join the program in person or virtually to make veggie burgers and turnip chips.
Yemeni Cooking: May 24 at 6 p.m. Join Graham to learn about Yemeni food and culture.
Health and Wellness
Beginners Pickleball Clinic: May 19 and 26 at 7 p.m., Al Huth is the instructor for learning how to play this popular sport. The CLC has open playing times in the gymnasium, which are posted on the website. Text @69bgkd4 to 81010 for reminders and updates to the schedule.
Line Dancing: May 16 at 6:30 p.m. Learn such danes aThe Cupis Shuffle and the Eletric Slide with LouAnne Pillars.
Performing Arts
Gaslight Playhouse Children’s Theater Workshop: Auditions are May 16 and 17 at 6 p.m. for “Musicville” for students who will be in second through eighth grade for the 2022-23 school year. Students need only attend one audition.
The annual workshop is May 31 through June 25. Performances are June 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the CLC. Go to gaslightplayhouse.org to register.
Exercise Classes Mondays and Wednesdays
Senior Strong: 9 a.m.; this class focuses on cardiovascular endurance, strength, balance and flexibility.
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Rock Steady Boxing: 1 p.m., for individuals experiencing Parkinson’s Disease. This unique program is based on training used by boxing professionals, adapted for for people with Parkinson’s. Regular exercises for stretching, balance and non-contact boxing are led by experienced trainings and coaches. The program is for men and women of all ages and levels of ability, helping them to fight their illness by providing fitness to improve quality of life.
Tuesdays and Thursdays:
Zumba: 5:15 p.m.; high energy movement to exotic rhythms of Latin and international beats.
Zumba Step: 6 p.m.; Strong by Zumba combines body weight, muscle conditioning, cardio and plyometric training moves synced to original music specifically designed for the program.
Thursdays
Chair Yoga: 11 a.m.; move your whole body through a complete series of yoga postures. Chair yoga assists in supporting individuals for a safe experience with a ariety of seated and standing postures to increase flexibility, balance, range of movement and reduction of stress and anxiety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.