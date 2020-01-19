FORT WAYNE — Indiana Center for Middle East Peace hosts Bibi Bahrami Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m. at Plymouth Church, 501 West Berry Street.
Bibi Bahrami’s prgram will be about AWAKEN (Afghan Women’s and Kids’ Education and Necessities).
After 9/11, Bibi Bahrami founded AWAKEN, focusing on improving education, health care and vocational training for Afghan villages.
In 1980, when she was 14, her family was forced to flee Afghanistan following the Soviet Union’s invasion. After six years living and working in a refugee camp in Pakistan, Bibi Bahrami was able to move to the U.S. and start a new life.
In 2002, moved by the struggles of the people living in her home village of Qala-e-Malakh, in the Behsood District, she decided to work to build an elementary school. After sharing and discussing this vision with friends in her new home of Indiana, she founded AWAKEN.
She will discuss the work of AWAKEN and, more importantly, the challenges and triumphs of everyday life in a nation gripped by war.
AWAKEN’s school now has more than 1,000 kindergarten through 12th grade students. Its clinic serves more than 500 families. Its vocational centers teach women to read, write and become self-sufficient.
This event is free and open to the public. More information is online at indianacmep.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.