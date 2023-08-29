The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association has announced the recipients of the 2022-23 MIAA Academic Honor Roll. In total, 273 individual student-athletes at Trine University in Angola were recognized by the MIAA on the 2022-23 Academic Honor Roll, the most of any league schools.
Student-athletes must reach a 3.5 grade-point average for the academic year and earn a varsity letter in an MIAA-sponsored sport to be eligible.
These students were named to the honor roll:
Robert McMain of Garrett, a member of the men’s cross country team. McMain is majoring in exercise science.
Drew Sillaway of Kendallville, a member of the men’s cross country team. Sillaway is majoring in forensic science.
Treyton Richards of Garrett, a member of the football team. Richards is majoring in exercise science.
Ryan Gienger of Kendallville, a member of the men’s golf team. Gienger is majoring in civil engineering.
Evan Nay of Middlebury, a member of the men’s tennis team. Nay is majoring in accounting.
Trennan Lilly of Garrett, a member of the men’s track and field team. Lilly is majoring in computer science and information technology.
Breeyn Fulkerson of Churubusco, a member of the women’s track and field team. Fulkerson is majoring in marketing.
Amir Crockett of Huntertown, a member of the wrestling team. Crockett is majoring in criminal justice for a bachelor of science degree.
