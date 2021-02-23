INDIANAPOLIS — Last year, nearly 1.8 million Hoosiers may have missed out on free electronic tax filing by not taking advantage of the Indiana Department of Revenue’s Indiana free file program to file their individual taxes.
Indiana individual income tax return filers with an adjusted gross income of $72,000 or less may qualify to file both their state and federal taxes for no cost with INfreefile.
In partnership with the Internal Revenue Service and industry-leading tax preparation software vendors, INfreefile has been offering free online tax filing services to Hoosiers for 18 years and uses the same electronic question-and-answer style vendor software most electronic filers pay to use.
Participating 2021 INfreefile vendors include: OLT, TaxAct, TaxSlayer and TurboTax.
Each participating vendor has different free filing criteria so Indiana filers should do their research and choose the best vendor to fit their needs. To access INfreefile software and a complete list of qualifications by vendor, visit DOR’s website at freefile.dor.in.gov.
