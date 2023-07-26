KENDALLVILLE — Season tickets for the Community Learning Center’s Performing Arts Concert Series are on sale until Thursday, when the first concert, “Heartland Sings: The Sondheim Café,” takes the stage at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
American composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim is credited for reinventing the American musical in the 29th century. He is known for his lyrics for “West Side Story” and “Gypsy,” and the music and lyrics for “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “A Little Night Music”, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” and “Into the Woods,” among many other works.
Three more performances follow in the series: Fort Wayne Philharmonic Christmas Show on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.; John Denver Tribute Band on Feb. 10, 2024, at 7 p.m.; and Darrell Scott, a Grammy-nominated Nashville songwriter, on April 20, 2024, at 7 p.m.
Regular season tickets are $75 per person and include all four shows. Tickets at the door for the “Heartland Sings” performance are $20 per person.
Buy tickets online at thecommunitylearningcenter.org; by mail to the CLC at 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville, IN 46755, with checks payable to the Community Learning Center; or in person at the CLC’s front desk.
Donors may support the Performing Arts at the CLC at these sponsor levels:
Benefactor: $500 or above, which includes four season tickets, name featured on all digital marketing, and a personalized CLC Christmas ornament.
Enthusiast: $2,000 or above, which includes two season tickets and name on all digital marketing
Patron: $100 or above, which includes one season ticket.
For information on sponsoring the Performing Arts at the CLC, email kendallvilleclc@gmail.com or call 544-3455.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.