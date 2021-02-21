“Play is the highest form of research.”
That quote is attributed to Albert Einstein but that is not exactly what Einstein said.
“All play is associated with intense thought activity and rapid intellectual growth,” wrote N. V. Scarfe in a 1962 article published by the journal “Childhood Education.”
Scarfe’s article titled “Play is Education” continues: “The highest form of research is essentially play. Einstein is quoted as saying, ‘The desire to arrive finally at logically connected concepts is the emotional basis of a vague play with basic ideas. This combinatory or associative play seems to be the essential feature in productive thought.’”
According to the U.S. Association for Play Therapy, play is as important to human happiness and well-being as love and work.
Its website lists positive aspects of play therapy, such as:
• Play brightens our outlook on life. It expands self-expression, self-knowledge, self-actualization and self-efficacy.
• Play relieves feelings of stress and boredom, connects us to people in a positive way, stimulates creative thinking and exploration, regulates our emotions, and boosts our ego.
• Play allows us to practice skills and roles needed for survival. Learning and development are best fostered through play.
• Play therapy builds on the normal communicative and learning processes of children. Therapists help children express what is troubling them when they do not have the verbal language to express their thoughts and feelings. In play therapy, toys are like the child’s words and play is the child’s language.
• Through play, therapists may help children learn more adaptive behaviors when there are emotional or social skills deficits.
• The positive relationship that develops between therapist and child during play therapy sessions can provide a corrective emotional experience necessary for healing.
• Play therapy may also be used to promote cognitive development and provide insight about and resolution of inner conflicts or dysfunctional thinking in the child.
• Play therapy differs from regular play in that the therapist helps children to address and resolve their own problems.
• Through play therapy, children learn to communicate with others, express feelings, modify behavior, develop problem-solving skills, and learn a variety of ways of relating to others.
• Even the most troubling problems can be confronted in play therapy and lasting resolutions can be discovered, rehearsed, mastered and adapted into lifelong strategies.
