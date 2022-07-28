KENDALLVILLE — Fort Wayne a cappella group Smooth Edge 2 will perform in concert Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The concert is in support of Common Grace Ministries. Tickets are $25 per person and are available at Common Grace Ministries, 2004 E. Dowling St., Kendallville, or by calling 260-349-1942 to order.
Smooth Edge 2 formed in 2010 with roots in the vocal jazz traditions of groups like Manhattan Transfer, Take 6 and Singers Unlimited. With the popularity of a capella groups like Pentatonix and Straight No Chaser, Smooth Edge 2 expanded its repertoire to arrangements of current pop hits to American classics to jazz standards.
Smooth Edge 2 has performed at numerous public and private events, including the Embassy Theater’s “Summer Nights,” WBOI’s “Meet the Music,” and many other venues in northern Indiana. They have released five studio albums.
