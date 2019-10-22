"My eyes were bigger than my stomach."
The classic idiom is an apology of sorts for throwing away food.
In this week's edition of Time magazine, Jamie Ducharme writes about not just the wastefulness but the environmental hazard of decomposing food. The article is titled "Waste not, want not, pollute not."
"Tossing uneaten leftovers or slimy lettuce may feel like no big deal. But a recent report from the sustainability-focused World Resources Institute says food waste is responsible for 8% of annual greenhouse gas emissions," Ducharme writes. "Meanwhile, 25% of agricultural water use and a land area about the size of Canada go toward producing food that ultimately goes uneaten."
Ducharme talked to Montana dietician and professor Carmen Byker Shanks, who offered ways for Americans to cut food waste. They are to buy only what one needs, organize refrigerators and pantries, understand the "use by" labeling, consider meal kits and serve moderate portions.
“Our nation’s agricultural abundance should be used to nourish those in need, not fill the trash,” said U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in April. “As the world’s population continues to grow to nearly 10 billion people by 2050 and the food systems continue to evolve, now is the time for action to educate consumers and businesses alike on the need for food waste reduction."
A 2019-20 federal interagency strategy announced this spring calls for coordination across federal agencies to increase consumer education and outreach efforts; improve coordination and guidance on food loss and waste measurement; clarify and communicate information on food safety, food date labels and food donations; collaborate with private industry to reduce food loss and waste across the supply chain; and encourage food waste reduction by federal agencies in their respective facilities.
While the government works on making positive changes, so can we.
Here's an oft-quoted phrase in the family kitchen (insert whiny tone) — "There's nothing to eat."
Depending on the kitchen, there quite likely is something to eat: a can of soup, an apple, a sleeve of saltine crackers. The apple and the crackers have a limited shelf life.
Satiated Americans have grown accustomed to quenching their cravings and may do so at the expense of making waste. Not only have the crackers and apple gone bad, but could it be what you really wanted was a big, juicy hamburger? It comes with french fries. The responsible thing to do is to eat each and every fry and every last bite of that burger — but with some of the wonderfully decadent burgers served at our area restaurants, it's sometimes difficult.
Where does that leftover burger and fries go? Either in the dumpster behind the restaurant or in a take-home box where it may molder in the refrigerator before going in the trash along with the crackers and the apple.
"Carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and hydrofluorcarbons (fluorinated gases used in refrigeration) are produced and emitted from food production to our refrigerators," says a July 31, 2018 article in the Washington Post. "And don’t forget all the metal cans, plastic bags and cardboard boxes our food comes in. By throwing away half a lasagna, half of the emissions that resulted from producing and processing, packaging, shipping, storing, picking up and cooking are also wasted."
From his investigations, Post reporter Chad Frischmann suggests that reducing food waste is one of the most important things we can do to reverse global warming.
"Project Drawdown’s team of researchers ranked solutions to global warming; to our surprise, we discovered that cutting down on food waste could have nearly the same impact on reducing emissions over the next three decades as onshore wind turbines," Frischmann wrote.
The article suggests that changing behaviors is paramount: "Make conscientious decisions to purchase what we intend to eat and eat what is purchased. Embrace “ugly food” — fruits and vegetables that are blemished and not perfectly shaped but are perfectly delicious and nutritious. Properly store, use and share leftovers."
So, the challenge is to eat everything on your plate. Moreover, eat everything in the fridge. Conscientious consumers send a message to corporate America which will mirror what it thinks people want.
Can one person make a difference? Maybe. That person would at least be a good example and be able to feel good about him- or herself.
And what of that slimy piece of lettuce? As hard as you try, occasionally perishable items get too ugly to eat.
Composting is a great example of reusing food waste. Backyard compost boxes can be constructed of wooden shipping pallets in a discrete place. Along with yard waste and a little seed dirt, organic food products decompose and create a rich soil additive.
"Food scraps and yard waste together currently make up about 30 percent of what we throw away, and should be composted instead. Making compost keeps these materials out of landfills where they take up space and release methane, a potent greenhouse gas," says an EPA report at epa.gov/recycle/composting-home.
A variety of compost tumblers are being marketed to hasten the process from gross old food to fertile soil.
"If you do not have space for an outdoor compost pile, you can compost materials indoors using a special type of bin, which you can buy at a local hardware store, gardening supplies store or make yourself," says the EPA manual. "Remember to tend your pile and keep track of what you throw in. A properly managed compost bin will not attract pests or rodents and will not smell bad."
