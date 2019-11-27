KENDALLVILLE — Most people are thinking about gift giving this time of year, or thinking about how cold they are. Either way, the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch has a Make-and-Take project that can help.
The project available through Dec. 7 is a reusable coffee sleeve, great to give as a gift or to keep your hands warm around a to-go cup of coffee.
This project is a little more difficult than most and does require some basic sewing. For those who would like to get a look at what’s required before coming to the library, the instructions can be found here: http://twinstripe.com/celebrate-earth-day-with-a-reusable-…/. All supplies will be provided, and the project is free for all.
Patrons may stop in anytime during business hours, but should be sure to allow enough time to complete the project before the library closes for the evening.
The Kendallville Public Library offers a new, free Make-and-Take project every two weeks in The Cortex and at the Limberlost Branch in Rome City.
Upcoming projects are Button Christmas Trees/Wreaths, Dec. 9 through Dec. 21; Wood Slice Ornaments, one day only on Dec. 10; and Wooden Bead Keychains, Dec. 23 through Jan. 4.
The Cortex is the Kendallville Public Library’s MakerSpace. Adults and youth age 12 and up are welcome to use The Cortex. Children age 11 and under should be accompanied by an adult. For more information on what’s available in The Cortex, go to http://kendallvillelibrary.org/library-services/cortex/.
