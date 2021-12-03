AVILLA — St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 228 N. Main St., will open its doors to the church, adjacent parsonage and school the next two Saturdays, Dec. 4 and 11, for its first-ever Historical Christmas Walk & Dinner.
The walk and dinner are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening, with dinner served at St. Mary School. Greeters will meet guests for self-guided tours, which may be started at any of the three sites. Guests may eat dinner before or after taking the tour.
The dinner menu is chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll dessert and beverage. Tickets include dinner and the tour and are $12 per person at the door, with free admission for children age 6 and younger. Advance tickets are available at the school office.
Mary Etta Harris, chairwoman of the event, is a lifelong member of the church and attended the school as a child. She said the historic walk and dinner is a way for people to reconnect with the church after experiencing remote Masses via Zoom during the pandemic.
“We’re trying to get people back into the church,” Harris said.
The church’s ministry in Avilla dates back to the 1850s. The Rev. Henry Shafer held the first Mass in Avilla in 1858 in a log house.
The cornerstone for the present church building was laid in the fall of 1876, after landowner Thomas Storey donated 6 ¼ acres for the church and school. The brick building is 44 feet by 113 feet and cost $8,600 to build, including frescoes, pews and stained glass windows.
Stone for the foundations of the church and school came from Ferdinand Huelsenbeck’s farm. Bricks were made in Avilla at Maternus Blust’s brick factory and the ash and walnut wood to make the pews come from the woods of Ignatius Meyer.
The church was dedicated on May 19, 1878, with a seating capacity of 400. The pulpit and side altars were places in 1880 and the pipe organ in 1885. Three hug bells were hung in 1892 and the main altar was placed in 1895.
Harris said a modern organ at the front of the sanctuary is used for Masses these days, but the pipe organ is played occasionally for special event. The pipe organ’s leathers and mechanicals are in need of restoration.
The brick parsonage was built in 1889 for $3,600. The two-story home has a long open staircase and three marble fireplaces. The nearby Lady of Lourdes grotto, built with stones gathered on the property, was dedicated on Aug. 23, 1964.
The first school building was a building 18 feet by 24 feet in the 1860s. A two-story school was built in 1878. Ground was broken at the Labor Day Festival in 1966 for the present one-story school building, which opened in September 1967.
Visitors to the Christmas walk will get rare access to the balcony if they can climb the narrow spiral staircase. The balcony holds the historic pipe organ and the choir loft.
“There are very few people who go up the steps to see that,” Harris said.
In the sanctuary, visitors can look up to see the mural painted on the ceiling. An artist named Geoscio applied the mural to the ceiling in 1909 during a project to redecorate the church’s interior.
