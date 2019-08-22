Do you know someone who is changing the lives of Indiana’s youth with their dedicated service and leadership?
The Indiana Youth Institute would like to honor that person.
In 2015, IYI and the Central Indiana Community Foundation teamed to create an annual award to honor one youth worker’s service and commitment to the futures of Hoosier children.
There are more than 10,000 youth workers in Indiana.
Nominations are being accepted now through Sept. 2 for the annual D. Susan Wisely Youth Worker of the Year Award. This award will honor an outstanding youth worker who demonstrates excellence in performance and leadership in their commitment to improving the lives of Indiana’s children.
Wisely is the retired director of evaluation at Lilly Endowment Inc. Wisely oversaw the development of numerous youth service-related programs such as the Lilly Fellows Program. The Fellows established many organizations and policies aimed at improving the quality of life for Hoosier children, including the Indiana Youth Institute.
The award recipient will be recognized at the 2019 IYI Kids Count Conference, Dec. 3-4 in Indianapolis. The award recipient will attend the conference for free, along with hotel and travel for themselves and a guest along with a $2,000 professional development investment.
Nominees must be committed direct–service youth workers who have at least five years of distinctive achievement in service of Indiana youth. Nominees must be committed to:
• Demonstrating servant leadership
• Respecting differences and diversity, and believing in equal opportunities for us all
• Modeling leadership and professional growth
• Possessing integrity, being honest and responsible
• Demonstrating commitment to results and effective practice
Self-nominations are allowed.
The nomination form is online at iyi.org/youth-worker-of-the-year-award.
