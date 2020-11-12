ALBION – The Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center is one step closer to achieving its goal of providing life skill & vocational learning, opportunities for fitness and recreation and creating a welcoming space for anyone to gather, thanks to a recent gift from the Dekko Foundation.
The Dekko Foundation’s $50,000 gift and a $150,000 gift challenge complements gifts from local individual donors, corporations and foundations. The nonprofit community center has now raised more than $660,000.
The foundation’s challenge gift will award $150,000 once the community center raises $800,000. Upon achieving the challenge, the $950,000 needed for the creation of Augusta Hills LRCC will be raised. Continued financial support will still be needed each year to help sustain programming and operations at the facility.
“We are so thankful for all those that have been involved in supporting Augusta Hills to date,” said board chair Kevin Dreibelbis. “We are now inviting the entire community to help us raise $150,000 to meet the Dekko Foundation’s challenge and be part of this exciting venture that will truly transform our community.”
The new center, which is under construction, will open in early 2021. Highlights include a new gym for sports such as basketball, pickleball, and volleyball; a new elevated indoor walking track; health, wellness, vocational and life-skill education classes; and room rentals for anything from business meetings to baby showers to birthday parties. Memberships will be available.
“The Dekko Foundation’s gift and gift challenge will really help move the Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center toward its vision to enhance the community’s physical, social and emotional well-being,” said Dreibelbis.
If interested in more information, membership, donating toward the $150,000 challenge or rental information, please contact Kevin Dreibelbis or visit Augusta Hills LRCC online at https://www.augustahills.org.
