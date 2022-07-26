LAGRANGE — Getting an annual mammogram should be an essential part of routine health check-ups for women 40 and older. Regardless of whether they live in LaGrange or Noble counties, state-of-the-art 3D mammography is available close to home to make that task easier.
Parkview Noble and Parkview LaGrange hospitals have upgraded their imaging equipment to offer the latest technology for monitoring breast health.
Catching any cancer early through screening is vitally important. Three-dimensional mammography is a proven tool in discovering breast cancer early on when it is most treatable. With 3D technology, doctors can detect the disease an average of 15 months earlier than with conventional, two-dimensional mammography.
This state-of-the-art technology produces highly detailed, multi-layered images, like pages in a book, giving clinicians a clearer view inside the breast tissue than the flat images of 2D mammography. This means tiny details are no longer hidden by the tissue above or below because clinicians can look at them layer by layer.
The process of getting a mammogram is essentially the same for 3D as for 2D, so patients can expect a similar type of exam and should take care not to apply deodorant or body lotion on the day of the appointment.
The new machine has the capability to provide either 2D or 3D mammography and takes images of compressed breast tissue. Only a few extra seconds of compression is needed to generate a more accurate, 3D reading of the tissue. Images are reviewed by a board-certified radiologist, who then reports results to the patient’s physician.
“While 2D mammography is still a good tool, 3D mammography offers multiple advantages that make it the preferred method of breast imaging,” said Courtney Clark, radiology manager at Parkview Noble Hospital. “Two of those advantages include detecting breast cancer at an earlier stage and reducing unnecessary callbacks.”
The mammography technologist works with each patient to make the process as comfortable as possible and to maintain privacy. Patients who need to have multiple imaging procedures during one visit generally do not need to get redressed and undressed between tests.
Mammograms represent the front line in diagnosing and defeating breast cancer. According to breastcancer.org, eight out of nine women who are diagnosed with the disease have no family history of it. Men can develop breast cancer, too, although the disease is less common in males.
To schedule a 3D mammogram at Parkview LaGrange, call toll free 1-877-225-5747. Appointments are available Monday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
To schedule a 3D mammogram at Parkview Noble, call 260-347-8611 or toll free 1-877-225-5747. Appointments are available Monday. 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
It is recommended that patients check with their insurance provider regarding benefits, prior to scheduling.
