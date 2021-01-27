The Power of Words Article 51: “Change your thoughts and you can change your world.” Norman Vincent Peale
The purpose of these writings is to express the power of words. I am a big fan of the English language. We are all inspired by what other people have said, whether those words were spoken by a famous athlete, world leader, or possibly your grandma. Each week I will choose a quote that speaks to me, and I will write an inspirational article using the quote that I have selected. I hope you enjoy these articles and gain something from my comments.
The American Minister, Norman Vincent Peale wrote, “Change your thoughts and you can change your world.” When I was young, I read his famous 1952 book, The Power of Positive Thinking. His books, sermons, and his philosophy were embraced by many for years. Although he passed away in 1993 and our times have truly changed since then, his philosophy is still useful for everyone today. Life today is not easy. It will challenge us in many ways no matter what your age. Our response to the pressures of life is important. As he wrote, “any fact facing us is not as important as our attitude toward it, for that determines our success or failure.” Through positive self-talk and visualization, you need to see yourself achieving your goals before they happen! You need to see yourself crossing the stage at graduation before you earn your degree. You need to see yourself in that job that you have desired before it happens. You need to see yourself achieving your fitness goals before you get there! You need to see yourself driving that car, living in that house, or going on that vacation before it happens! See yourself living the life you desire, whatever that may be!
Understand that you are different. Your life is different from your mom’s or dad’s. Your life is different than your brother’s or sister’s. He wrote, “hold an image of the life you want, and that image will become fact.”
Achieving goals in life is not easy, and, ultimately, your success depends on your attitude and work ethic in order to make those goals happen. Beware of those around you who might insert negative thoughts about your goals and your ability to achieve them. Norman Vincent Peale would tell you that you need to SEE YOURSELF achieving your goals and always be positive because YOU are in control of your destiny.
