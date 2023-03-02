CLC Café reopens March 6
KENDALLVILLE — The Arc Noble County Foundations will reopen its CLC Café on Monday, March 6 in the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
The café will offer beverages and snack foods on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The café will be open during NoblePalooza on March 11, serving pork burgers along with other snacks.
Lions to entertain senior citizens
CROMWELL — The Cromwell-Kimmell Lions Club will be have a Senior Citizens Party on March 25 at the Noble County Library-West in Cromwell. The party will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Seniors will enjoy a free meal of soup, sandwiches, dessert and drinks with door prizes for everyone.
The library has an elevator for anyone who does not want to use the stairway.
Band Boosters plan craft fair
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble Band Boosters will raise funds at a craft and vendor fair on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East Noble Middle School, 415 E. Drake Road. Admission is free with concessions available onsite.
Band students will present musical performances throughout the day. For questions or more information, email April at aprillynmoore@hotmail.com.
