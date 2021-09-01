LAGRANGE — A variety of programs — from tying survival knots to the showing of films about the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center — are on the September schedule at the LaGrange County Public Library and its branches in Topeka and Shipshewana.
For more information and latest updates go to www.lagrange.lib.in.us. The schedule is:
Gentle Flow Yoga with Farra
Thursdays, Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. and Mondays, Sept. 13, 20 and 27 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., LaGrange County Public Library
Space is limited; call 260-463-2841, extension 1030 to register. A $5 donation is suggested for each session. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one. If you don’t have a yoga mat, feel free to bring a rug or a blanket instead.
Oh, Knots! Survival Knots with Saundra
Thursday, Sept. 2, at 4 p.m., Shipshewana Branch Library
Saundra will teach people how to tie a variety of life-saving knots. This program. is free, but please register at the Shipshewana Branch Library at 260-768-7444 so we know how many to expect.
In-Person Story Time
Now meeting every Tuesday. LaGrange County Public Library at 10:30 a.m.; Topeka Branch Library at 11 a.m.; and Shipshewana Branch Library at 1p.m. Registration appreciated but not required. September theme is: Learning the Alphabet.
Home School Group (all ages welcome)
Shipshewana Branch Library, Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m.; LaGrange County Public Library, Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.; and Topeka Branch Library: Friday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.
Registration required; the deadline to register is Sept. 3. It’s a “Not Back to School” party to kick off the new year together in Home School Group. Come ready for snacks, crafts, and games.
Make-N-Take: Wine Bottle Decorating
Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library.
Decorate a set of three wine bottles to use as candle holders and lights. Space is limited. Cost is $20 per person. Reservation and $10 deposit due by Sept. 3 at the main library.
9/11: A Tribute in Film
Friday, Sept. 10, at LaGrange County Public Library
10 a.m. – “World Trade Center.” True story of policemen John McLoughlin and William Jimeno, who volunteered for rescue duty and became trapped in the rubble of the Towers. 129 minutes. Rated PG
12:30 p.m. – “United 93.” – Fact-based story about the 40 passengers and crew aboard the United 93 flight who sat down as strangers and found the courage to stand up as one. 111 minutes. Rated R (language, intensity)
2:30 p.m. – “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.” A 9-year-old searches New York City for the lock that matches a mysterious key left behind by his father, who died in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.129 minutes. Rated PG-13.
Come for one film, two, or all three. This is a free program. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Second Saturday Book Club
Saturday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
This month’s book is “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” by Jonathan Safran Foer. A 9-year-old searches New York City for the lock that matches a mysterious key left behind by his father, who died in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Copies of the book are available at the LaGrange Library’s Adult Desk for patrons age 16 and older.
Teen Games (Grades 6-12)
Monday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
The theme is Board Games. Registration is limited, and the deadline to register is Sept. 6.
New Children’s Activity Bags
out for Pick-up – Tissue Paper Painting
Monday, Sept. 13, at all branches while supplies last.
Each bag contains activity sheets and a simple craft to do at home; supplies are limited.
Round Robin Crochet Project: Granny Square Afghan
Begins Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 4 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
The group will meet every three weeks for crocheters age 12 and older. Members will crochet one granny square between meetings, which will go into a project bag. When enough squares have been collected, each member will receive a bag and piece together a beautiful afghan. This is a free program; members will supply their own yarn and must know how to crochet. Register by Sept. 9 at LaGrange County Public Library or by calling 260-463-2841, extension 1030.
LEGO Challenge (Grades K-5)
Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
Choose a challenge and build it with Legos. Space is limited. Registration is required by Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Painting with Carl Mosher – “Best Friends”
Friday, Sept. 17, from 1-4 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
Even if you’ve never painted before, you’ll be amazed at what you’re capable of. All materials are supplied for artists age 12 and older. Cost: $25, payable at the class. Classes fill quickly so register soon at 260-463-2841, extension1030.
Elementary Book Club – Grades 2-5
Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 4 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library.
Reading: Book choice to be decided. Come ready to share about any books you read in August that you would like to tell the group about. You can then pick up the book for next month’s club.
Teen Book Club– Grades 6-12
Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library.
Reading: Book choice to be decided. Come ready to share about any books you read in August that you would like to tell the group about. You can then pick up the book for next month’s club.
Patchwork Trails
Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. at Camp Lutherwald, 2065 W S.R. 120, Howe.
Explore nature and combine it with exercise, education, friendship and fun. No fees or registration required. We’ll look at what’s blooming, what’s singing, what’s flying, and what’s underfoot. This will be the final walk of the year.
Art for Children, ages 5-12
Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m. at the Topeka Branch Library
Theme: Quilt and Tile picture. Space is limited; children must register by Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Movie and Popcorn (all ages)
Saturday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
Movie: “Luca”, rated PG. Popcorn is provided; bring your own covered drink if desired. This is a FREE event.
Teen Craft (Grades 6-12)
Monday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
Learn to make T-shirt yarn that we will then learn to crochet into a rug in October. Supplies will be provided. Limited registration; registration required by Sept. 20.
Feed a Cold, Starve a Fever: Fact or Fiction?
Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m. at the Topeka Branch Library and at 6 p.m. at the LaGrange County Public Library
Pharmacist Greg Giant is the presenter for this free program. He has more than 30 years of experience and his goal is improve life with less medication. Learn how to prevent or minimize the challenges of Covid-19, influenza or other infections; understand that health is creating a balance between good and bad bugs in your sinuses, mouth, and gut; the basics start with proper management of stress, water and oxygen. Register for the class of your choice by Sept. 21 at LaGrange County Public Library or by calling 260-463-2841, extension 1030.
