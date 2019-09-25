It was a long morning.
Come to think of it, it had been a long 24 hours.
I had not gotten the sleep I so desperately needed the previous night and was now facing another long day, a beautiful one nonetheless, but I was running low on fuel. I felt like a Dud and in need of a pick-me-up — or a throw-me-out-of-a-moving-vehicle type of wake me up. Do those exist?
My model wife and I have served the Brigade with great excitement for the past five years. What I am about to tell you has never happened before. It was such a great thing — I just wanted to brag for a moment. If this has ever happened to you, then you already know how humbling this can be. You feel honored, you feel grateful — you have a plethora of good stuff going on and you can’t help but shout it from the rooftops. And, since I have no rooftop from which to properly vocalize this happening at the moment, I am hoping this will suffice. If you need another hit of espresso before I continue, I am happy to wait. You’re gonna like this.
We both knew we had a lengthy day ahead of helping and serving and shining shoes and setting up and shooting video and cheering on our brigade to greatness. I just had no idea how I would make it through. Enter, stage right, our humble truck driver who had just arrived from New York a few moments ago with a smile on his face and a greeting, “We’ve got something for you in the truck.”
A few things about these people before I go on. Sometimes, it seems they drive clear to Mars and back on these weekly trips. They are owner operators, driving truck all through the week, and making it back to DeKalb come hell and high water, on time and ready to load the equipment and head to the next marching band invitational with smiles and positive attitudes. Every week. Without fail, regardless of maintenance, breakdowns, blown tires — somehow, they get it fixed, paid for by them, back on the road, and into the parking lot ready to lift the goods and shuttle everything to help set us up for another victory.
I don’t believe they bank 100 grand or more each year. They are just very giving people and happy to do so. They oscillate drivers through the night sometimes without stopping to ensure timeliness. Do you get the picture? Commitment, or need to be committed, not sure, but there is certainly a tireless devotion to the Brigade which few have matched.
So Heath grabs me by the arm pulling me outside to Large Marge. He climbs up, opens the door and turns around with a bag in his hand and a sincere grin on his face. Carefully handing me the bag, he says, “Here — thought you might like this.”
I generally have Butterfingers, but this was something I wasn’t about to drop. Do you recall being a small child on Christmas morning and your parent handing you a carefully wrapped gift? They waited with bated breath in anticipation nearly as excited to watch you enjoy the gift as you were to open it.
I was 10 years old again standing there with the mystery bag. What was inside you ask?
I reached in to pull out none other than ... OK, here’s the thing, like how did they know? How could they have rightfully known that at that possible moment, what they were about to hand over to me as a gift was worth its weight in gold? Well, at least its weight in silver, these things do tend to get a bit heavy.
I pulled out a carton and Snickered a little out of pure happiness. My gigantic nostrils detailed the sweet aroma immediately. Tears filled my eyes as Cinnabon was revealed across the packaging. If you are unfamiliar — they create the best cinnamon rolls this side of the Milky Way. It’s a little like receiving two Paydays in the same week. I don’t remember much after that because I devoured it with style and then some, but was told I spoke at an accelerated rate with such neck-breaking speed that the interpreter was unable to determine exactly what I was saying. Shortly after I crashed and took a nap on the way to the invitational. Which is saying something because it is difficult to sleep on those buses as a kid — let alone as a sleekly physiqued adult, with somewhat of a waist and really good hair.
I was so humbled and touched by their gift, I just wanted to share and brag on them a little bit. It cost them so little and yet meant so much to me just to be in their thoughts. The simple happiness you offer to someone else might mean Mounds of Joy to them, but then again ... that’s just my humble opinion.
