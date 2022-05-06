AVILLA — Oak Farm Montessori High School sophomore Anna Sondek traveled to Marian University in Indianapolis April 30 to compete in the National History Day of Indiana state finals and returned with third place honors.
Her project, a website with a historical look at the decision in the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki included an analysis of the event through her thesis, actual documentation protesting the bombing and an in-depth look at how the decision affected relations between Japan and the United States. She advanced to state from the Northeast regional contest Feb. 12.
The state competition included more than 300 students competing in a variety of categories and age groups.
"While Anna's third place finish was one place shy of advancing to nationals, we celebrate and acknowledge her hard work and accomplishment. Congratulatulations Anna!" said a news release from Oak Farm.
Her website may be viewed at site.nhd.org/48638479/home.
More information about Oak Farm Montessori High School can be found at oakfarm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.