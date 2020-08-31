AHS holding tent sale
ANGOLA — The Angola High School Athletic Department is hosting a tent sale on Friday.
A tent will be erected at the high school entrance, and from 4-6 p.m., people may purchase Hornets athletic apparel. Parking will be in the staff parking lot in front of the school.
AHS parents, students and patrons as well as community members are invited. There will be a clearance table for specially priced items.
For more information, contact the athletic office at 665-2186.
