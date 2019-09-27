These children were born recently at the New Eden Care Center:
Katy Marielle, a girl, was born Sept. 24 to James and Lori (Hoschtetler) Miller of Shipshewana.
Jared Micah, a boy, was born Sept. 22 to Perry and Thelma 9jones) Hochstetler, Topeka.
Curtis Luke, a boy, was born Sept. 24 to Lavon and Ruth (Bontrager) Miller of Ligonier.
Zachary James, a boy, was born Sept. 19 to Earl and Wilma (Beechy) Miller, Bristol.
Kiana Joy, a girl, was born Sept. 20 to Marcus and Cheryl (Nisely) Lambright, Topeka.
Celia Jane, a girl, was born Sept. 21 to Martin and Geneva (Lambright) Lambright, Millersburg.
Lily Janae, a girl, was born Sept. 21 to Floyd and Jolene (Yoder) Yutzey, Shipshewana.
Jacob Marc, a boy, was born Sept. 21 to Joseph and Lisa (Lambright) Yoder, Goshen.
Curtis Dale, a boy, was born Sept. 22 to Ervin and Sarah (Troyer0 Yoder, Goshen.
Rosella Marie, a girl, was born Sept. 22 to Sam and Ruth Ann (Yoder) Helmuth, LaGrange.
Keanan Daniel, a boy, was born Sept. 3 to Devon and Dora (Whetstone) Lehman, Topeka.
Alyssa Kate, a girl, was born Sept. 6 to Faron and Joanna (Bontrager) Lehman, Goshen.
Angelena Lambright, a girl, was born Sept. 7 to Glen and Wilma (Beechy) Lambright.
Adrian Seth, a boy, was born Sept. 14 to Marion and Marianne (Bontrager) Mishler, LaGrange.
Brandon Joel, a boy, was born Sept. 15 to Delbert and Glenda (Hostetler) Miller, Millersburg.
Amanda Faith, a girl, was born Sept. 12 to David and Verna Mae (Hershberger) Wickey, Howe.
Sadie Jolynn, a girl, was born Sept. 22 to Lavon and Doris (Lambright) Yoder, LaGrange.
