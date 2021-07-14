ROME CITY — The West Lakes Association celebrated Independence Day with a July 4 Boat Parade.
“Love, Love, Love” by the Silver family took first place for best decorations in the parade. Other winners were “God Bless the USA” by the Knefely family in second place, and “Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue” by the Ninness family in third place.
Other parade entrants, in no order, are “Stars and Stripes” by the Gras family; Gilligan’s Island-S.S. Minnow by the Gick family; “All American Apple Pie” by the Lowe family; “Octopus Garden” by the Skidmore family; “Salute to the Armed Forces” by the Phillisen family; “Swimming to the Olympics” by the Graham family; “Paw Patrol” by the Wilcox family; “God Bless America” by the White family; and “The King Family” by the Kings.
Jane Silver served as organizer for the parade. Donors for the West Lakes Boat Parade are Adams Lake Pub, Bell’s Gardens, Coody Brown’s, Cook’s Bison Ranch, Edward’s Floor Coverings, Fancy Flowers and Greenhouse, Kelly’s Salvage & Pro Hardware, Lake, Town and Country, Miller’s Super Valu of Rome City, MNM Trucking, Nancy’s Cuttings, Raber’s Discount Groceries Inc., Rome City Marathon, Rome City Sunoco, Shooky’s Package, Sundaes on Sylvan, Sylvan Lake Veterinary, Twin Six Restaurant and West Lakes Boat Mart.
