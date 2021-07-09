These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Nevaeh Jo, a girl, was born July 7 to Perry and Sharon (Miller) Whetstone, Middlebury.
Caroline Eve, a girl, was born July 7 to Edward and Laura (Miller) Yoder, Millersburg.
Makiah Jace, a boy, was born July 6 to Eddy and Mary Ann (Wingard) Schwartz, Topeka.
Justin Lee, a boy, was born July 6 to Mark and Jennifer (Miller) Burkholder, Goshen.
Marcus Joe, a boy, was born July 2 to Myron and MaryJane (Mullett) Bontrager, Topeka.
Kailey Ann, a girl, was born July 1 to Paul and Doris Miller, LaGrange.
Jared Lynn, a boy, was born June 27 to Felty and Charlene (Yoder) Bontrager, Middlebury
Jacoby Merle, a boy, was born June 27 to Jeremy and Betty (Miller) Miller, Ligonier.
JoElla Rose, a girl, was born June 27 to Richard and Suetta (Graber) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Faron Dale, a boy, was born June 25 to Floyd and Ruth Ann (Schrock) Troyer, LaGrange.
Grace Elizabeth, a girl, was born June 24 to Larry and Jolene (Farmwald) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Ilah Grace, a girl, was born June 21 to Larry and Wanda (Wingard) Miller, Goshen.
Adrian Wayne, a boy, was born June 17 to Omer and Velda (Yoder) Yoder, Topeka.
Jena Faith, a girl, was born June 17 to Jonathan and Erma (Lehman) Petershein, Shipshewana.
Jeron Isaiah, a boy, was born June 16 to Wayne and Marlene (Schlabach) Miller, LaGrange.
Uriah Abram, a boy, was born June 16 to Ryan and Kristina (Fry) Schlabach, Topeka.
Jace Michael, a boy was born June 15 to Delmar and Emily (Miller) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Nevaeh Fern, a girl, was born June 15 to Caleb abd Kaitlin *Miller) Lehman, Middlebury.
Anson Gabriel, a boy, was born June 15 to Nathan and Rosanne (Raber) Miller, Middlebury.
