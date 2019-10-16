Plant-based alternatives to beef burgers have come a long way over the years, although it's still a tall order to match up to the real deal.
With the rise of new plant-based meat alternatives that have been highly publicized including the Beyond Meat burger and the Impossible Foods burger, we wanted to put these new items to the test.
Do they have the texture and taste of real meat? Can you really not tell the difference between meat and these meatless patties?
How else to find out but to try them ourselves?
Eight KPC Media Group staffers took on the challenge of taste testing different types of burgers and scoring them on taste, texture and guessing whether they were made from meat or plants.
We broke the challenge down into two parts: First, we'd taste text six plain burgers grilled out back of the office, some meat and some not, and see if we could tell what was what. Second, we hit the drive thru at Kendallville's Burger King to get both a regular Whopper sandwich as well as the new Impossible Whopper from Impossible Foods to see if we could tell the difference.
The burgers
To get a lineup of burgers for the taste test, I wanted to do three meat burgers and three plant burgers. First, I went shopping at Earth Fare in Fort Wayne in search of plant-based burger alternatives. As a health food store, I figured I'd likely find a larger and more diverse selection there than at a typical grocery store.
In the freezer section, I did indeed find about two shelves full of meat alternatives. Having heard a lot about it recently, I wanted to grab the Beyond Meat burgers. While I didn't see Impossible Foods there, I grabbed a Sweet Earth brand "Awesome Burger*" that looked a lot like a real meat patty both in the package and in the promotional photo on the box. After that, I browsed a wide selection of Amy's brand plant-based alternatives, decided on a black bean patty, since that seems to be generally common meat substitute when it comes to meat.
As for the actual meats, I of course went with the real thing, some 80/20 ground chuck. On top of that, I decided to go with a super lean ground turkey from Kroger, since people often substitute turkey for ground beef in lower-fat cooking, and then decided to add a northeast Indiana staple in the Mishler's pork burger.
One note, however, was the that plant-based burgers were noticeable pricier than meat, with some burgers costing as much as $6 for a two pack of quarter-pound burgers. A pound of ground chuck, by comparison, is $4.
Cooking the burgers
I hauled my George Foreman grill up to Kendallville and set up outside. Since the grill isn't big enough to cook six burgers at once, I decided to separate them and cook the plant-based burgers first and the meat burgers second.
In between, I made sure to wipe down the griddle in order to not cross-contaminate the meat burgers with any flavor leftover from the plant burgers. (I also chose to cook the meat burgers second knowing they would emit much more grease.)
I noticed a few things while cooking the plant burgers.
First of all was that none of them had much sizzle, likely because none of them have much fat or liquid inside that would seep out and sizzle during cooking.
Second, the smell was, to me, not particular pleasant. I don't know whether it was one of the three burgers that was particularly smelly or if all three of them had an odor, but it was definitely not your typical grill smell. You'd be able to tell from one whiff that you weren't cooking meet.
The last thing, I think, was a positive in favor of the plant burgers. All three cooked and charred pretty well like a real burger would. The Beyond Meat burger looked the most like a real burger, getting a good char and having a nice brown color. The Awesome burger, while getting some grill marks, looked kind of orange-ish, while the black bean burger wasn't fooling anyone with its color and chunks of plant material (namely yellow corn) clearly visible.
For the meat burgers, what's to say? They cooked like meat. I did cook all of the burgers for the same amount of time and what I noticed was that the plant burgers seemed to char faster. Granted, they were a bit thinner and also drier, which may have attributed to that.
As expected, the grease trap picked up a lot from the ground beef and pork burger, as both shed a lot of liquid while cooking.
The taste test
I put each plain burger on a bun and then mixed up the order. We then cut each burger into eight pieces and our panel gave each a rating.
Here's what our panel thought:
Burger 1: The Awesome Burger*
This burger didn't fool anyone, as all seven (I already knew what it was) guessed that it was a plant-based burger.
"Dry" was a common word used by our panel to describe the meat, while our eaters also felt the burger didn't have a lot of flavor or had a bad flavor.
My take: The texture was OK, a little dense, and the flavor wasn't too bad. It did have kind of an unusual smell, up close.
Burger 2: Mishler's pork burger
Like the burger before it, this one didn't fool anyone, with several of our panelists recognizing it immediately as a pork burger. Others who didn't exactly recognize it guessed it was a type of sausage patty.
One of our panelists isn't a fan of pork burgers so she didn't give it a high score, but other comments included the burger was "juicy" and "gristly."
My take: I love a good pork burger (although in my opinion you've got to have BBQ sauce and horseradish), but I also agreed that the texture is a bit more gristly than you'd get in a beef burger, although that didn't bother me.
Burger 3: Beyond Burger
The Beyond Burger did fool one of our panelists, but not the other six who guessed that it was plant-based. As far as taste, the Beyond Burger got some average scores, but also a few good scores.
Some comments left about this patty included "crunchy," "charred" and "overdone." One person said it had a meaty flavor, even though she correctly identified it as a plant.
My take: The Beyond Burger was pretty convincing to me, although it did get a bit crispy, even though it cooked the same amount of time as all the other burgers. The texture was a bit dense, which seems to be a theme with the plant burgers, but overall I thought it was pretty good.
Burger 4: 80/20 ground chuck burger
Our panel recognizes a real burger when they taste one.
The beef burger easily got the highest scores on the day and the best review from our panel. Comments included "juicy" and "regular burger taste," while others commented that they wished the meat had been seasoned.
My take: Call it familiarity, but it's hard to beat a standard burger. The meat has that spongy texture and juiciness to it that that plant alternatives were having a hard time recreating.
Burger 5: 93/7 ground turkey burger
If there's any takeaway from the alternative scene, it's that turkey is apparently a poor substitute for beef.
Our panel generally hated the turkey burger with comments including "different color," "really gross," "tastes bad" and a straight-up "ewwwwww."
My take: I didn't think the turkey burger was as bad as everyone else made it out to be. That being said, it kind of tasted like nothing, so there wasn't much to fall in love with.
Burger 6: Amy's black bean burger
This burger fooled no one who looked at it — blame the yellow corn kernals peeking out of some pieces — but it got overall good reviews.
"Spicy" was the top word used to describe the patty and people found the burger to be pretty flavorful, although they noted a grainier texture from the veggies.
My take: I think this one was a bit unfair, because after eating five plain burgers, the black bean burger tasted like it has some spice in it. To me, it was OK for two bites, but I don't know how it would have been over an entire patty.
Whopper challenge
After finishing our six office-cooked burgers, we tackled two purchased Whopper sandwiches from our local Burger King, pitting the real thing versus the Impossible Whopper.
We went with a standard Whopper for both, topped with all the condiments, and divied it up.
Like the rest of the burgers, our panel was 7-for-7 in picking which one was meat and which one wasn't, although the comments about the Impossible Whopper were all good.
Our panelists said, especially with the condiments, they tasted nearly the same. But our eaters were able to figure it out by looking at the patties, as the planted-based version looked different from the beef.
"Very hard to tell the difference," one panelist wrote. Another commented "I'd eat the Impossible one."
My take: They were very similar, and if you gave me an Impossible Whopper and didn't tell me, I don't know I'd know the difference either when its fully loaded.
Conclusions
Based on our small-sample, plant-based burgers maybe still have a little ways to go in their quest to imitate the flavor and texture of real meat, but they're getting better.
Although our panelists were able to tell the difference between meat and meatless burgers, some of the alternatives got pretty good scores for their taste and texture.
So whether you're interested in plant-based alternatives due to philosophical or environmental reasons, they're getting much closer. Chances are if you load them up with condiments, you'll be hard-pressed to find a difference.
