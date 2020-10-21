Registration open for CLC classes
KENDALLVILLE — The Community Learning Center will host a Job Fair Friday from 8 a.m. to noon at its building, 410 E. Diamond St.
Registration is open online for several other classes at the center. They include:
Lunch & Learn: Nov. 6, 11:30 a.m., “How to Appeal Your Property Assessment” with Ben Castle.
Basic Computer Class: Nov. 17, sessions at 1 p.m. or 4 p.m.
Make Your Own Christmas Pajamas: Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Go to https://thecommunitylearningcenter.org/ to sign up under the News & Events tab, or call Macy Burtch, programming and technical director for the CLC, at 260-544-3455, ext. 104.
Libraries to close Veterans Day
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
Both libraries will reopen at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.