Financial Peace University begins at SonLight on Feb. 6
ANGOLA — SonLight Community Church and the YMCA of Steuben County are partnering to present a nine-week Financial Peace University session at 6 p.m. Thursdays beginning Feb. 6 and continuing through April 2.
Sessions will be held at the church, 455 N. Gerald Lett Ave., with the YMCA providing free childcare.
Financial Peace University was created nearly 25 years ago by money management expert and bestselling author Dave Ramsey, whose radio program is heard by more than 16 million each week.
The nine-week course covers topics such as paying off debt, saving and spending wisely, and building wealth. Nearly 6 million have completed the program.
Materials for Financial Peace University cost $100 per couple or for singles.
Register at fpu.com/1110640, or call the church at 665-9456 for more information.
