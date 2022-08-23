KENDALLVILLE — Flavorful foods like salsa make great condiments and snacks, but most commercial salsas are loaded with salt and even sugar, making them problematic for people with diabetes who are choosing their foods mindfully.
Caitlyn Bauer, MS, RDN, LD, community outreach dietitian for Parkview Center for Healthy Living, will demonstrate a healthy approach to making tasty, fresh salsa, using summertime tomatoes, at the Aug. 25 meeting of the Center for Healthy Living’s Diabetes Support Group. The meeting will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Community Learning Center, 401 Diamond St.
Bauer will also offer ideas on low-carb options to accompany the salsa in lieu of salty, high-fat chips. Participants are encouraged to ask questions.
Anyone seeking support and information for living better with diabetes is welcome to attend the monthly meetings of the Diabetes Support Group. Terri Clark, RN, a certified diabetes care and education nurse, Parkview Noble Hospital, is the group facilitator.
Support group meetings are free, but registration in advance is required. Please call the Parkview Center for Healthy Living at 260-347-8125 to register.
For the health and safety of all participants, social distancing and wearing a face mask are recommended.
Additional resources available to help manage diabetes
Individuals with diabetes may also receive one-on-one consultations with a certified diabetes educator through Parkview Noble Hospital. Certified diabetes educators include a registered nurse and a registered dietitian. A physician’s order is required, and insurance is billed. For questions, and to schedule an appointment for a consultation, call 260-347-8301.
