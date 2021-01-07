The old calendar is in the recycle bin and the artificial Christmas Tree is being repurposed into a Valentine’s Tree (strange, but true). It’s time to look forward to the new trends in beer and spirits for the next 12 months.
This starts to sound like a broken record; however, hard seltzers will proliferate in an exponential manner. Watch of more offerings from the big companies like Michelob Ultra Seltzer (Anheuser-Busch/InBev), Arizona Sunrise (Heineken), Topo Chico Hard Seltzer (Coca-Cola) and line extensions and new flavors from White Claw, Truly, Vizzy and Coors Seltzers. The biggest “innovation” will be a new extension into Hard Seltzer Iced Tea. This charge is being led by Boston Brewing, parent company to both Twisted Tea and Truly Seltzers.
Another direction hard seltzers are going to look for growth is an increased presence in on-premise channel. Bars and restaurants will be adding more seltzers to their menus, as well as an emerging trend for hard seltzers available on tap. Kegs are now available for Truly Seltzer (as well as Twisted Tea), and this is an avenue that many craft breweries are looking like a route for growth.
More fruit beers are likely to be a double-headed trend. Both sour beers and sweet FMB (Flavored Malt Beverages) have seen considerable growth in the past couple of years. Breweries like Urban Artifact and Upland have been very successful in creating sour fruited beers, similar to the historic Lambics from Belgium. Beers like Keystone Light Keylightful (raspberry/lime beer) and Bud Light Peels Series (Lime, Orange or Lemonade versions of Bud Light), have found an audience and continue to grow.
Healthy beers and drinks will continue to be a growth channel. Beers and seltzers packed with Vitamin C, Antioxidants, and Organic Ingredients will be buzz words attempting to sway consumers to a healthy alcoholic drink. These statements are a bit dubious, however, every step toward a cleaner food chain is always a good trend.
Following the trend from 2020, breweries, both big and small, are going to increase their offerings in larger format packages. Perceived value and the desire for fewer trips to the store is pushing this trend. More 24-packs and 30-packs are likely to grace the shelves of the liquor store for some time to come.
Finally, the blurring of the lines between beers, seltzers, cocktails and spirits will continue. Beer companies are trying to make products that taste like a cocktail. Spirit companies are trying to make premade/prepackaged alcohol-based drinks packaged in traditional beer cans. Without getting too deep into the weeds, most states laws are quite specific keeping breweries, wineries and distillers separated for both distribution, retail and tax purposes. As these products crossover, legal battles are likely to start to arise.
Looking both forward to 2021 and back at 2020, the biggest takeaway is this. Every well-reasoned logical prediction listed can change on a dime with random, unforeseen changes.
Here’s hoping for the best and a successful 2021!
