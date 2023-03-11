CLC Café reopening for business
KENDALLVILLE — The CLC Café, a job training program operated by The Arc Foundations of Noble County, will be open during today’s NoblePalooza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The café is on the first floor, near the Riley Street entrance of the CLC building.
The café will serve pork burgers and Tasty’s Doughnuts along with other snacks and beverages on the menu.
The café’s coffee is freshly roasted by Country Roads Coffee of Albion and includes the Black & Tan, a combination of light and dark roasts; flavored and decaf coffees; The Mocha, a combination of regular coffee and hot chocolate; hot chocolate, hot tea, bottled water or assorted drink mixes.
The café will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the Riley Street entrance of the CLC,offering beverages and snack foods.
Painting class is Thursday
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Parks Department will offer a painting class Thursday with professional artist Carl Mosher at 6 p.m. at the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St.
The price for the class is $25 and includes all supplies. Class size is limited, so reserve a seat by calling the park office at 260-347-1064.
