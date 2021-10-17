CLEAR LAKE — Farmers and gardeners all around are knee-deep in harvest season, and that includes wineries like Satek Winery, which not only owns its own vineyard but works to support and help harvest with other local growers.
Satek, owned by Larry and Pam Satek, first planted its own vineyard at Lake James in 1992, but it has been a loyal customer of Nob Hill Vineyard on Clear Lake since the grapes were ready to harvest in 2007.
“It’s really, really easy to make bad wine out of great grapes, but it’s actually really, really hard to make good wine out of bad grapes,” said Satek winemaker Shane Christ. “The key is good fruit, and you can tell this is the place for that.”
Christ and other Satek harvesters were out at Nob Hill Vineyard in late September and early October, working alongside Nob Hill owners Ron and Kay Cummer to gather all the grapes.
“In ‘07, we shook hands with Larry Satek and said you’re the deal,” Ron said. “They buy all our grapes ever since.”
Not only buying, though. Christ and the other Satek workers personally went into the vineyard to get their hands dirty and harvest the grapes straight from the vines.
“We really work a lot with trying to facilitate the harvest,” Christ said.
While grape-harvesting may seem as simple as snipping a vine, Christ pointed out many natural hazards in the field that can interfere with the health of the grapes.
“You’ll start to see this time of year a little bit of bee and hornet damage,” Christ said, referring to the holes that many of these insects bore into the grapes. “You know when you start seeing this kind of thing it’s time to get them out.”
Deer and other wild animals also often wander into the vineyard looking for a snack, and even the vines themselves are at risk of damage from cicadas that chew on the wood and try to burrow inside in order to lay eggs.
“Some vineyards are worse than others, but this one is actually pretty well-protected,” Christ said.
Aside from pests, there are also natural factors that influence the skin color and condition of the grapes.
A fungal disease called phomopsis is a common affliction that can weaken vines and deteriorate the grapes’ quality. It is quite easy to spot as it results in grapes appearing shriveled.
With healthy grapes, though, a key indicator for harvest readiness is the shade of skin’s color. Dark grapes have experienced more exposure to the sun, which affects their flavor.
“What we’re really looking for is those nice dark ones,” Christ said. “Those are going to be much sweeter. Then something that’s been shaded will be slightly underripe.”
Nob Hill Vineyard grows two varieties of grapes: Traminette, Indiana’s state grape, and Steuben, a darker grape that is not actually named after the county but was developed in 1925 in New York.
While Satek does buy grapes from other vineyards, Christ still makes sure to put all his effort into preparing these grapes for the best wine.
“The wine is actually being made in the vineyard,” Christ said. “What we’re looking for is high-quality fruit and good sugar-acid balance, meaning high sugars and lower acidities.”
Heavy rain can dilute the flavor of the grapes since the vines absorb the excess water through their roots, and picking grapes at cooler temperatures helps better preserve the flavors.
Once picked, though, there are potential risks with transportation and other logistics that can leave the grapes damaged before they ever reach the winery.
“The key is to get them under your controlled environment as soon as you can,” Christ said. “As soon as they’re crushed and in the tank, now we really have them under our control, so the risk is much lower.”
While mistakes during the harvesting process are often not ideal for business, Christ admitted that sometimes they can lead to new discoveries.
“Oftentimes things are done by mistake or chance. A classic example would be ice wine,” Christ said. “Over in Germany they forgot to pick a specific plot of the vineyard and decided in the winter, oh my gosh we forgot to pick all these, and the grapes were frozen. So they went ahead and pressed the juice anyway, and what resulted was a beautiful dessert wine.”
Now that Satek’s grapes have been harvested for the year, Christ and the rest of the winery crew are able to move on to next step: making their wine.
Cindy Marquardt, a recent addition to the Satek team, spent her first day on the job harvesting at Nob Hill and is especially keen to see how those grapes will now transition into the savory bottles of wine that Satek is known for.
“I’m going to be able to be part of it every step, and that to me is just mind-blowing,” Marquardt said. “To hold a bottle of wine and know, I bottled it, I labeled it and I helped make it.”
Marquardt joined Satek after spending many years in the restaurant management industry where she developed a specific interest in wine.
“I did go through a class at Olive Garden, and when I went through that, they give you a wine course on the dark reds to the lighter reds to the whites to the blushes and pairing them with food,” Marquardt said. “It was really neat because you learned what wines really complemented what food.”
Part of what attracted her to Satek was the winery’s ability to maintain a consistent flavor with its wines, even if it’s a flavor that’s ten years old.
“That’s hats off because you don’t find that at a lot of places,” Marquardt said. “It’s consistent, straight across the board.”
Marquardt believed that the winery’s consistency is possible not only because of its methods but also in part because of Christ’s knowledge of chemistry.
Christ previously studied chemistry at Purdue Fort Wayne, formerly IPFW, in order to better understand the more specific aspects of wine properties and how they interact with each other.
“He’s right with the chemistry. I mean, then you know how what interacts with what,” Marquardt said. “So if he wants to think outside the box and create, he’s got his bases.”
Christ admitted that his education may be helpful, but it is not always essential to making good wine.
“Chemistry is helpful, but it’s not an absolute necessity,” Christ said. “There are a lot of wine-makers that don’t have technical degrees, but in order to really make consistently good wine, it’s helpful.”
Christ’s decision to study chemistry, though, is a testament to his dedication to wine-making and his desire to grow deeper into the industry.
Originally a business major, Christ began working for Satek right out of college when the winery was just starting.
“When I graduated from college, it was not too far after September 11, so the economy was really odd, and there were really no jobs,” Christ said. “I had this business degree, and the winery had just opened, and I was curious more than anything. So I started by taking care of grapevines.”
Christ learned the nuances of wine-making straight from the winery’s co-founder Larry, and he has gladly continued to work at Satek ever since.
Grape harvest may be over for the year, but Christ and the Satek crew will now have their hands full with crafting the great wine that they’ve become so well-known for throughout the community.
“It’s definitely a labor of love,” Christ said.
