KENDALLVILLE — Two cheer teams from Kendallville have been invited to compete in Champion Force Athletics Nationals in July in Columbus, Ohio.. Brittany Colbourne is the head coach of Champion Force Athletics Kendallville.
Eight Kendallville cheer teams competed at Indiana’s state contest this season. Teams earn points during the season to qualify for an invitation to the nationals.
Kendallville’s Division 4 team place second in the Fall 2022 competition and third in the Spring 2023 competition to earn enough points to be invited to nationals.
Kendallville’s new Elite Division 5.4 team places second in the spring contest and earned a Wild Card invitation to the nationals.
Champion Force Athletics offers youth cheer programs in 11 states, Indiana, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. The organization uses recreational and competitive cheerleading classes to build positive elements of teamwork, performance skills, determination and self-growth. Certified coaches teach class for all ages and skill levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.