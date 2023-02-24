LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Public Library has announced new hours for its branches in Topeka and Shipshewana, beginning March 6. The new hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Here is the library’s program schedule for March. For more information and latest updates go to www.lagrange.lib.in.us or call 260-463-2841.
Preschool Story Time (newborn to age 5): LaGrange, every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.; Shipshewana, every Tuesday at 1 p.m.; Topeka, every Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Tai Chi: Thursdays at 11 a.m. at LaGrange: Learn tai chi with videos from International Tai Chi Master David-Dorian Ross. These gentle workouts focus on slow movement, balance, and deep breathing. In March, participants will take on the Tai Chi Fit Over 50 Beginner Exercises. Perfect for all ages, this workout combines basic tai chi moves and energizing qigong exercises for an easy, whole-body workout. This program is free for all ages.
The Walking Well-Read: indoor walking group, Mondays and Thursdays at noon at LaGrange. Come to the library for 30 minutes of cardio! Walk up and down stairs, around the book stacks, and through some behind-the-scenes areas. Drop in and join the great exercise.
Learn to Knit!: This class is for age 12 to adults who have never knitted before. Learn to knit, purl, cast on, and bind off. All materials will be supplied. Programs are in Topeka on Friday, March 3, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cost: $5 due at class; in Shipshewana on Friday, March 10, at 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cost: $5 due at class; and in LaGrange on Saturday, March 18, at 10 a.m. to noon. Cost: $5 due at class. Register at 260-463-2841, extension 1030.
Homeschool Group (all ages): Shipshewana on Wednesday, March 8, at 1 p.m.; and LaGrange Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. Due to lack of interest in Topeka, the library is asking any Topeka families to please join the groups in Shipshewana or LaGrange. Registration is required by March 2. Registration is now available on the library’s website or by calling 260-463-2841, extension 1070. Theme: Spin Art! Brittany with Purdue Extension will be bringing the bike back for another program, this time spinning paint to make art. Oher art projects are also available.
Second Saturday Book Club: March 11 at 11 a.m. at LaGrange. Discussion for age 16 and older on “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman. In a peaceful retirement village, four unlikely friends meet weekly in the Jigsaw Room to discuss unsolved crimes; together they call themselves the Thursday Murder Club. When a local developer is found dead with a mysterious photograph left next to the body, can these unorthodox sleuths catch the killer? Copies of the book are available at LaGrange’s Adult Desk.
Teen Games (Grades 6-12): Monday, March 13, at 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at LaGrange. Please sign up by calling or registering on the library’s website.
Make-N-Take: No class in March. The next one is April 20.
Painting with Carl Mosher: for age 12 to adult, Friday, March 17, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in LaGrange. Carl will supply all the materials. Cost is $25 payable to Carl at class. Classes fill quickly so register at 260-463-2841, extension 1030.
Elementary Book Club (Grades 1-3): Tuesday, March 21 at 4 p.m. at LaGrange. Book discussion, a fun activity and distribution of the next book selection. Sign up by checking out the book to read for the month in the youth department.
Middle Grade Book Club (Grades 4-7): Tuesday, March 21, at 4 p.m. at LaGrange. Discuss “Heart of a Samurai”, do a fun activity, and get the next book club book. Sign up by checking out the book to read for the month in the youth department.
Movie and Popcorn (all ages): Friday, March 24, at 6 p.m. at LaGrange. The film choice is to be decided. Please check the library’s website or Facebook page for more information. Free movie and free popcorn provided. Bring your own covered drink if desired.
Cookbook Club: Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m. at LaGrange. Cookbook Club is a great way to meet new people and try new things. Ask for the cookbook of the month at the Main Desk of the LaGrange County Public Library. Choose a recipe and make a free copy of it at the library. Cook the recipe and bring it to the Cookbook Club carry-in. Cookbook Club meets the fourth Saturday of each month. Plates, silverware, coffee and tea will be provided. Families are welcome.
Teen Book Chat & Craft (Grades 8-12): Monday, March 27, at 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at LaGrange. Discuss the book, make a fun crafts and get the April book selection. Sign up by checking out the book to read for the month in the youth department.
Lego Play! (All ages): Wednesday, March 29, at 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at LaGrange.
Come enjoy our large collection of Lego Bricks and build whatever you can imagine! No registration required.
