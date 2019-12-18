KENDALLVILLE — Members of the Kendallville Lions Club spread Christmas cheer Monday night, caroling at three Kendallville nursing homes.
Fifteen members and spouses sang yuletide classics.
The caroling was a CNA club project.
Lion Ken Lash and his wife Beth, were Santa and Mrs Claus. Rich Anderson was the event chairman. Steve Kramer is the Kendallville Lions Club president. Harold Sollenberger was the club's music director that evening.
