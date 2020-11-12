FORT WAYNE — With costs for higher education rising each year, scholarships become a critical component for funding a student’s college education. That’s why The Lutheran Foundation is encouraging students to submit an application for its Health Professions Scholarship Program. The application deadline is Feb. 1, 2021.
The foundation has multiple scholarships, starting at $1,000, to award to students pursuing degrees in nursing or other healthcare professions. This is a broad category that encompasses much more than nursing programs. For example, scholarships have been awarded to both undergraduate and graduate students in counseling, physical therapy, mental health, dental and medical programs.
“We know that college costs are rising, so please help us spread the word about this scholarship opportunity,” said Marcia Haaff, CEO of The Lutheran Foundation.
The Lutheran Foundation is eager to support students in northeast Indiana who are pursuing healthcare professions.
“We encourage people who are making a career change as an adult to apply,” said Haaff. “TLF takes into account more than just financial need; we look at the whole person which includes the applicant’s academic performance, activities and other factors. We encourage all students who fit the eligibility criteria to apply!”
To qualify for a scholarship, students must reside in one of the following northeast Indiana counties: Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells or Whitley. In addition, they must attend one of the following eligible schools in northeast Indiana:
• Huntington University, Huntington
• Indiana Tech, Fort Wayne
• Indiana University, Fort Wayne
• Indiana University School of Medicine, Fort Wayne
• Indiana Wesleyan University, Fort Wayne
• Ivy Tech Community College, Fort Wayne
• Manchester University, Fort Wayne
• Manchester University, North Manchester
• Purdue University, Fort Wayne
• Trine University, Angola
• Trine University, Fort Wayne
• University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne
Since 2008, TLF has awarded 482 scholarships totaling more than $771,000 to deserving students.
The application deadline for a scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year is noon on Feb. 1, 2021. For detailed eligibility information and to complete an online application, visit https://thelutheranfoundation.org/investing/scholarships.
