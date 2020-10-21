ALBION — Noble County Miracle Tree Inc. has made progress on its long-time goal of having its own building, but is seeking financial assistance for the needed renovations.
The 501c3 not-for-profit organization provides new clothing, winter wear, shoes, personal necessities and toys for children from newborn through high school. Miracle Tree provides bedding and other necessities as available.
In its 33rd year, the organization has previously moved its operation in and out of storage units, setting up in available vacant spaces each Christmas. Miracle Tree has served about 400 children each year, with the exception of one year when 700 children were served.
Miracle Tree has bought a house and two outbuildings at 120 W. Main St., Albion, as its permanent location on a land contract of $30,000 on the southwest corner of the courthouse square.
The new location will provide space for clothing racks, tables, shelving units and stock so that items can remain sorted, set up and accessible for emergency needs year around. With the permanent site, Miracle Tree volunteers will be able to help fire victims, kids getting ready for school, foster children, and other children in emergency situations.
Sponsors will cover the property payments each year but donations are needed for the renovations. Part of the bottom floor of the main building was replaced because of water and termite damage. Six windows have been replaced, plaster and lathe have been removed, floors scraped, and the kitchen and bathroom have been gutted. One bathroom was removed, and the foundation has been repaired. Plumping and Electrical wiring have been replaced.
Christos Heat Vent Air Co. of Albion has donated a furnace.
Planned renovations for the pool building include a steel covering and concrete floor for additional workspace.
Miracle Tree will accept cash donations or gift cards to building supply stores. Volunteers are needed to work on the buildings. Items still needed are a gas stove, small refrigerator, small water heater, paint, insulation, wood, drywall compound and a drop-ceiling for a large room.
Low income families who need help at Christmas should check Miracle Tree’s Facebook page for sign-up dates.
For more information, contact Teresa Beckley of Noble County Miracle Tree at noblecountymiracletree@gmail.com, check the Facebook page or visit the new location at 120 W. Main St., Albion.
