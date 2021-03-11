LIGONIER — Area runners competed in the Think Spring 5K, 1 Mile and Half Mile races on Saturday, March 6, in Ligonier.
In the 5K race, Elias Rojas was the male overall winner with a time of 16:15:13 and Yvette Rojas was the female overall winner with a time of 18:28:21.
Other 5K first-place winners are: Brian Shepherd, Male Grand Master, 18:24:71; Frank Pizana, Male Master, 17:13:53; Petrana Petkova, Female Master, 20:34:19; Ruben Falcon, Male Senior Masters, 20:59:81; Valerie Schaefer, Female Senior Masters, 39:51:41; and Vi Wysong, Female Grand Masters, 33:36:58.
These runners were champions in their age categories: Elijah Landeros, Male 12 and younger, 47:23:48; Grant Flora, Male 16-19, 17:43:75; Connor Slavicek, Male 20-29, 19:05:67; Ty Alles, Male 30-39, 17:44:88; Kirstin Alles, Female 30-39, 21:08:48; Heather Sherman, Female 40-49, 26:01:90; Ben Sherman, Male 40-49, 33:15:19 Gregg DeLong, Male 50-59, 27:12:20; Jeb Pearson, Male 60 and older, 24:52:26; and Morningsun Kelly, Female 60 and older, 47:378:68.
Other runners competing in the 5K race were Chuck Wysong, Cy Wolheter, Isaac Campos, Isaac Silva, Stephanie Burkholder, Jackie Stout, Natanael Trejo, Carrie Bloss, Whitewolf Kelly and Dana Ferman.
In the 1 Mile Race, Trinity Parson was the overall female winner with a time of 6:20:31. Daniel Trinklen was the overall male winner with a time of 7:19:90.
Other runners in the 1 Mile Race were Ava Bish, Abigail Ruch, Eva Wysong, Taryn Brimhall, Brock Targgart, Jose Hernandez, Levi Wechter, Noah Reynolds, Bennett Riebl, Juliette, Ball, Diego Segovia, Mark Yoder, Xavi Hofmeister, Xadrian Hofmeister, Adelyn Custer, Phoenix Heintzelman, Cristian Castaneda, Jaxson Heintzelman, Natalie McDonald, Katie Gingerich, Ellis Blotkamp, Morris Riddle, Malachi Neal, Avila Steven, Sophie Gay, Stephany Gay, Aurora Gay, Brittany Groff, Robert Bair, Maddix Heintzelman, Kadence Tomlinson, Mason Joher, Kaitlyn Noll, Simon Campos, Chloe Dill, Xzedus Hofmeister, Christy Hofmeister, Lennyn Macias and Nicholas Dill.
In the Think Spring Half Mile Race, Kristina Petkova was the overall female winner with a time of 3:20:00. Eleasar Murillo was the overall male winner with a time of 4:23:90.
Other half-mile competitors were Ashley Belmares, Maria Wysong, Margarita Marin, Preston Ruch, Aubrey LeCount, Natalia Trejo, Kevin Segovia-Arias, Sophie Trejo, Aubrey Taylor, Aaliyah Herrera, Alexander Reigsecker, Sophia Flores, Abram Rivera, Andrea Galbirdo, Dominic Flores, Aliyia Trejo, Evelyn Vance, Bradley LeCount, Kaylie-Ann Dudley, Ember Ritchie, Julissa Moreno, Bradley Pangelinan, Miranda Rivera and Micah Sprague.
