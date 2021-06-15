KENDALLVILLE — Families that play together stay together, says Donna Wolfe, sports and teen director of the Cole Center Family YMCA.
She invites more families to join the free Summer Fun Challenge; it started June 1 and is going through August.
"This is a great way to get families to do things together and learn about the different activities they can do in the community," she said.
"Families that play together stay together and create a great family bond!"
Seven families have signed up so far; Wolfe would love to get more families involved.
Sponsors are the Cole Center Family YMCA and Kendallville Park & Recreation Department.
The Fun Challenge provides opportunities for families to discover and experience activities throughout the Kendallville community while competing against other families in a low-key way.
Among the many activities to choose from are fishing, game board night (July 14), library events, a scavenger hunt in nature, family movie night at the Strand, Community Learning Center (CLC) activities, family swim at the YMCA, Kendallville park activities, volunteering and more.
First prize is a one-year YMCA family membership; second place is a 6-month family membership and third is a one-month family membership.
Information packets can be picked up at the Cole Center Family YMCA, 700 Garden St.; Kendallville Youth Center, 211 Iddings St.; CLC, 401 E. Diamond St., and the Kendallville Public Library, 221 S. Park Ave.
The information packet also can be downloaded from the YMCA's website — coleymca.net — go to programs and services then family events.
Questions can be emailed to kendallvillefamilychallenge@gmail.com.
