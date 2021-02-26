I have been thinking a lot about what Jesus did for us as we journey toward Easter. I cannot think about Jesus and Easter without thinking of the old hymn “What a friend we have in Jesus.”
The first line is as follows:
What a friend we have in Jesus
All our sins and griefs to bear
What a privilege to carry
Everything to God in prayer
A good friend is someone I talk to regularly. I have two best girlfriends who I talk to almost daily. When I go days without talking to them, I feel like I am missing out on something important. My relationship and talking with Jesus needs to be the same thing. If I say that I am a friend, the “philia” love or friendship bond I have with him needs to be demonstrated.
There are many ways we can be close to Jesus, but for today, I will talk about two in particular. One is prayer! How many times we miss an opportunity by not being in deep prayer with our Heavenly Father. The song’s next line reminds us of what we miss out on when we do not pray.
Oh, what peace we often forfeit.
Oh, what needless pain we bear.
All because we do not carry
Everything to God in prayer
One of my favorite passages talks about the peace that we can only get from God. Philippians 4:7 And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. How do we get that? Conversation, real, authentic conversation with our Lord. At times I have to ask him to cast out negative thoughts or feelings from my mind. That can be known as nursing and rehearsing those problems. It is like playing a bad VHS tape over and over. Taking it to the Lord helps to stop the cycle of focusing on the negative! I am here to tell you I may have to pray that throughout the day as I work through negativity.
The next line of the song is this:
Have we trials and temptations?
Is there trouble anywhere?
We should never be discouraged,
Take it to the Lord in prayer.
Can we find a friend so faithful?
Who will all our sorrows share?
Jesus knows our every weakness,
Take it to the Lord in prayer.
The Lord faced trials and temptations, and he demonstrated to us taking those issues to the Heavenly Father in prayer. Jesus is raw and authentic as he says in Matthew 26: 39, “Going a little farther, he fell with his face to the ground and prayed, “My Father, if it is possible, may this cup be taken from me. Yet not as I will, but as you will.” That is a powerful scripture to add to your prayer arsenal. Not for the faint of heart when we pray that yet, believing that God’s ways are best.
Are we weak and heavy-laden,
Cumbered with a load of care?
Precious Savior, still our refuge—
Take it to the Lord in prayer;
Do thy friends despise, forsake thee?
Take it to the Lord in prayer;
In His arms, He’ll take and shield thee,
Thou wilt find a solace there.
Jesus is our friend, Savior, and talking to Him strengthens our relationship! Won’t you join me in talking to Him at length about every good and bad thing in your life?
