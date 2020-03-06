WOLF LAKE — Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College will host a family hike program on Thursday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmstead Site.
The Family Wetland Exploration program is for families with school-age children who want to spend a few hours exploring the outdoors. Younger siblings are welcome to join in on the fun. Families will search for mammals and amphibians near the Kesling Wetland and discover tips for identifying different species.
The hike will take about 1 ½ hours. Hikers should wear weather appropriate clothing and waterproof boots.
This program is free. Hikers may register online: www.goshen.edu/merrylea.
Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College is an 1,189-acre nature preserve in north central Indiana, midway between Fort Wayne and Goshen.
The center is known for its ecological diversity, its quality environmental education and its efforts in the area of sustainable building and land restoration. While prairies and woodlands are also part of the landscape, the diverse wetlands at Merry Lea are its greatest treasure.
To learn more or find directions, see Merry Lea’s web site at http://www.goshen.edu/merrylea.
