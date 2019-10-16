ANGOLA — The Eclectic Room, 310 W. Wendell Jacob Ave., announced that Ace Frehley, co-founder of the iconic rock band KISS, will perform in Angola in December.
The announcement was made Wednesday morning on The Eclectic Room’s Facebook page. Frehley will perform on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on ticketweb.com or at Angola Bowl. The cost for the all-ages show is $36 in advance, $41 day of the show.
The Ace Frehley concert is the third big name to be added to The Eclectic Room roster this fall, with the heavy metal supergroup Hellyeah playing Nov. 24, celebrating the life of former drummer Vinnie Paul, and well-known comedian Gallagher appearing on Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. Both shows are selling out quickly, said manager John Goodman.
Doors open for the Ace Frehley show at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m
While many of the bands at The Eclectic Room have been popular national acts, Frehley is a name that most people recognize, said Goodman.
Frehley was a guitarist, vocalist and co-founding member of the band KISS — known for its over-the-top platform leather shoes, make up and stage antics. Frehley, whose persona was the black and silver Spaceman, played with the group from its inception in 1973 until his departure in 1982. He reunited with KISS in the late 1990s and early 2000s before returning to a solo career.
His first album with his Frehley’s Comet band was a big seller. His most recent solo album, Spaceman, was released on Oct. 19, 2018.
At dates across the nation on his current tour, Frehley has played a number of well-known KISS songs. He recorded 10 studio albums with the band along with several live albums. The top nine of Rolling Stone’s 10 favorite KISS albums feature Frehley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.