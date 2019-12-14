ROME CITY — The American Red Cross will have a blood drive Friday, Dec. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Rome City United Methodist Church, 297 Washington St.
All blood types, especially O positive, are needed. Walk-in donors are welcome.
Donors may also make an appointment to give blood by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or go to redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “rcumc to schedule an appointment for a blood donation.
Donors who give blood between Dec. 19 and Jan. 5 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt while supplies last.
