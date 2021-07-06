Levi Jaxson Renz was born June 15 at 9:16 p.m. in Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, to Christopher Carl Gregory Renz and Nickole Renee Renz of Kendallville. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Kailey Ann, A girl, was born July 1 to Doris and Paul Miller, LaGrange.
Allie Grace, a girl, was born June 30 to Arlin and Mary Sue (Burkholder) Miller, Goshen.
Suszannah Elaine, a girl, was born June 30 to Norman and Naomah (Bontrager) Fry, Shipshewana.
Mary Rosa, a girl, was born June 29 to Joe and Joanna (Miller) Eash, LaGrange.
Jenna Elyse, a girl, was born June 29 to Marlin and Laura (Bontrager) Beecy, Millersburg.
Jared Lynn, a boy, was born June 27 to Felty and Charlene (Yoder) Bontrager, Middlebury.
Jacoby Merle, a boy, was born June 27 to Jeremy and Betty (Miller) Miller, Ligonier.
JoElla Rose, a girl, was born June 27 to Richard and Suetta (Graber Bontrager, LaGrange.
